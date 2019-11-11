New Fund To Support Work For Disabled

11 Nov 2019 | 09.49 am

A €1.5m fund has been launched to help people with disabilities gain employment. The Ability to Work Fund was set up by Social Innovation Fund Ireland (SIFI) and US financial services company State Street.

The fund will provide €1.5m over three years to organisations helping people with a disability to gain employment. It is designed specifically to support charities and social enterprises.

Successful applicants will receive cash grants and a place on an accelerator programme with tailored training.

The fund’s aim is to support 500 people with disabilities in Ireland and empower 250 people along pathways to employment. It will be open for applications from 11 November 2019 until February 2020.

Applications can be made from organisations that work with people with an intellectual, physical or sensory disability from the age of 17.

Minister for employment affairs Regina Doherty said that the Ability to Work Fund is an important initiative helping to build bridges and supports into work for people with disabilities.

“Within the public sector we are looking to double the number of people with a disability employed by 2024 and we are looking at alternative recruitment channels for people with disabilities,” she added.

Deirdre Mortel, CEO of SIFI, noted that almost 10% of people living in Ireland identify as living with a disability. “It is encouraging that more and more employers are recognising the contribution people living with a disability can make to their organisation and are actively seeking to create employment for this group.”

