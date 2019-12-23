New Frontiers Mints Thirteen Entrepreneurs

23 Dec 2019 | 01.00 pm

Thirteen freshly minted entrepreneurs have graduated from Technological University Dublin’s New Frontiers programme, run by the Synergy Centre on the university’s Tallaght campus.

The baker’s dozen of startups and expansions, whose principals have nicknamed the programme the ‘roller coaster’, emerged from a six-month long course covering market research, lean startup, product and organisational design, intellectual property protection, marketing, and financial planning.

Experienced entrepreneurs and mentors steered the participants along their learning curve, entrepreneurs whose firms will operate in a variety of sectors including advertising, agriculture, amateur sports, gaming, family, healthcare, pharma monitoring, property sales, recruitment, and corporate and personal wellness.

The New Frontiers programme is supported by Enterprise Ireland. The thirteen graduating entrepreneurs are:

Caroline Fox of Nerd & Proud and her innovative, strategy based board game ‘The Causeway’ for families and serious gamers, the first in a line of innovative games.

Ciara Sheahan of Orb Media — providing brands with 360 degree video campaigns that attract and retain viewers through embedded content.

Colm Casey aims to disrupt the property sector by providing a more transparent and efficient way of bidding and purchasing property with his new platform Honesty Hub.

Dairine Clinton of Shuffil — helping corporate clients provide a more tailored and cost effective way of providing wellness classes for their staff.

Diane Tangney is developing a patented system known as Atmos Q which will dramatically improve air quality in residential and office environments, and the health of occupants.

Eddie Gahan — a solution for those who need to transcribe voice to text. His 3Scribe platform will appeal to medics, lawyers, bloggers, contact centres and students.

Glenda Hahn — an automated solution to manage hygiene processes in nursing homes and other care environments, Hygiene Audits will improve the lives of patients and staff.

Jennifer Lawlor has developed the Wonder Label and My Little Wonderful, a portfolio of products to simplify family life by getting better organised.

Jeremiah Ryan — his Subs Ninja app is a smartphone-based web app that anyone who manages the small (or not so small) sports or athletic club membership has been praying for.

Michael Egan of Mega Products has designed the Tipsy Bin for the agri sector to allow farmers to make sure they can get all the expensive feed out of a storage bin.

Nicole Baker is building Biologit, an AI-based application that will automate the search for notifiable incidents for the pharmacovigilance sector.

Sinead Moore and her business partner in The Spinery have developed a range of ergonomic products to improve posture and reduce back pain in the office and at home.

Vincent Lonij of Swyg — a platform for peer to peer interviewing, of interest to employers and the recruitment industry.