New Film Studio Planned For Grange Castle

12 May 2020 | 09.48 am

South Dublin County Council has agreed to the sale of 48 acres at Grange Castle Business Park to Lens Media Ltd for the construction of a new film studio facility.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the disposal of the land at a council meeting. Lens Media is paying €26.4m for the site.

Lens Media Ltd is a consortium led by film producer Alan Moloney, TV3 co-founder James Morris and Gary Levinsohn.

According to the council, the land has been sold on the promise of the construction of 12 sound stages, 100,000 square feet of workshop space and 100,000 square feet of office space.

SDCC’s expectation is that once completed the project will provide c.1,800 direct jobs and a further 1,800 ancillary jobs. The mooted investment cost in the development is €125m.

Cllr Vicki Casserly, Mayor of South Dublin County, commented: “This investment by Lens Media into developing Ireland’s first media park highlights South Dublin County’s ability to attract global leaders in enterprise. The economic impact of this decision will be enormous in terms of jobs created and the revenue this will generate for South Dublin County Council to reinvest in the county.”

Frank Nevin, Director of Economic, Enterprise and Tourism Development, added: “This investment will greatly enhance the existing site and deliver thousands of jobs during the construction phase and the operation of the media park itself.”

A Lens Media spokesperson said the development will help to propel Ireland into a major world-class player in the screen creative industries.