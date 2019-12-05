New Eurostart Course From Dublin Chamber

05 Dec 2019 | 11.56 am

Dublin Chamber has introduced Eurostart, a free online practical training programme for startups, small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Eurostart programme is a Europe-wide partnership between Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary and Poland, designed to develop core competencies in young companies and entrepreneurs.

It will provide training modules in core six business areas that are recognised as essential to develop and expand a successful business — financial and economic literacy; leadership and initiative; intellectual property rights; project management and planning; creativity; and cooperation and team-working.

Head of operations Linda McNulty said: “Dublin Chamber’s aim is to help entrepreneurs and startup operators to flesh out their knowledge and skills base.

“It’s very common for the founders and managers of early stage companies to lack expertise in certain areas. Through initiatives such as Eurostart, we’re aiming to help them to fill those gaps. The Eurostart programme is designed to help participants get to grips with what can be tricky areas to navigate such as communication skills, self-development skills and, perhaps most crucially, management skills.”

Dublin Chamber also oversees a number of other EU projects and services, including the Enterprise Europe Network and the Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme.

Participants in the programme complete it at their own pace, after which they receive a Europass Certificate – a credential recognised throughout the EU.

McNulty added that the course is a useful way for entrepreneurs and business owners to round out their skill sets. “The course focuses on a number of particular areas where founders typically report that they are deficient,” she said, “and we believe that taking this course will provide their key personnel with a very useful stepping stone as they seek to grow their business.”

To get started, participants simply need register on the Eurostart website.