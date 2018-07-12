New Enterprise Ireland Grant Aid For Exporters

12 Jul 2018 | 11.56 am

Enterprise Ireland has launched a new Operational Excellence Offer to enable Irish exporters to develop or transform their wider business in order to compete more effectively.

The Operational Excellence Offer covers funding, capability building and capital investment offers for exporters, to incentivise companies to address their needs across key aspects of their value chain and business operations; from supply chain management, internal business and production operations, and through to logistics and distribution networks.

Enterprise Ireland has also launched a new Global Ambition website globalambition.ie providing a focal point for resources, supports and international market access information for Irish exporters.

The agency said that client firms recorded export sales of €22.71bn in 2017, up 7% on the previous year. Exports to the Eurozone region grew by 9% while UK exports increased by 4% to €7.6bn.

In a recent survey of 2,400 clients, Enterprise Ireland found that 85% are taking Brexit related actions, such as trying to diversify export markets, improving operational competitiveness, strengthening their business in the UK, developing strategic partnerships, improving financial management and investing in R&D.

Half the companies said Brexit would not change their ability and appetite to invest, while two-thirds said it would not change their employment plans.

• Download details of Operational Excellence Offer terms and conditions

Photo: Minister Heather Humphreys (left) and EI chief executive Julie Sinnamon with David Moffitt from Kayfoam. (Pic: Chris Bellew /Fennell Photography)