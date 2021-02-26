New Electric Ireland Tariffs Leverage Smart Meters

26 Feb 2021 | 09.59 am

With ESB Networks well into its programme to install smart meters in every home, Electric Ireland has now joined Pinergy in launching a suite of electricity plans tailored to the smart meter’s capabilities.

The national smart metering programme will ultimately replace 2.4 million electricity meters with ‘next generation’ smart meters. Electric Ireland customers who’ve already had theirs installed can now avail of several options.

Called ‘Home Electric+’, the options on offer include:

Night Boost — a cheaper electricity rate at night (11pm to 8am) and a super cheap boost period from 2am to 4am, when customers can charge their electric vehicles for just over 5c per kWh.

Weekender — Saturday or Sunday electricity free of charge.

Standard Smart Tariff — day/night/peak rates giving increased flexibility and control over home usage.

Executive director Marguerite Sayers said: “The introduction of our new smart meter offerings is a landmark day for us and our customers. Less consumption of energy at peak times means reduced carbon emissions, as well as reduced bills for households and businesses.

“Customers can use the insights we provide to discover how and when they use electricity so that they can change their usage patterns to make savings.”

Approximately 250,000 households have had a smart meter installed over the last 18 months. The meters offer greater control over usage and tariffs and, over time, will allow consumers to better understand their energy usage, lower overall consumption (particularly at peak times) and, possibly, reduce the size of their electricity bills.

EI’s Home Electric+ plan also offers an online account portal which will yield insights on electricity usage, incrementally over time, monthly emails that communicate which appliances are using the most electricity, plus bill prediction alerts and a monthly bill.

Smart meters also eliminate the need for visual meter reads, so there will be no more estimated bills.