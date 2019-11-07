New Digital Legal Services Group At Matheson

07 Nov 2019 | 11.41 am

Law firm Matheson has introduced a new Digital Services Group to provide customised digital legal services and solutions to its clients.

Matheson says it has developed a platform of digital experts consisting of 17 people, combining lawyers, AI software developers, legal solutions consultants and architects, project managers, document automation specialists and business analysts to provide the new services.

The company commented that it is creating the new service offering due to increasing digital disruption and client demand.

Managing partner Michael Jackson commented: “The establishment of the Matheson Digital Services Group reflects both these changing client needs and our commitment to a collaborative approach that is client-focused by combining innovative people, processes and technologies to help solve problems and carry out legal work more effectively and efficiently.”

Digital services head Tom Connor added: “Our new service offering operates across three divisions: client solutions, legal process optimisation and digital innovation, and it will be available to clients operating across a range of business and industry sectors.

“The continued integration of digital into our core legal business is an important strategic development for the firm, as it allows us to respond to market demand for technology-enabled solutions. In an increasingly competitive legal market, establishing the new group also provides us with the right talent, diverse expertise and the platform in order to be at the fore of the new digital legal economy moving forward.”

Matheson is headquartered in Dublin, with offices in Cork, London, New York, San Francisco and Palo Alto. The firm employs c.730 people, including 96 partners and tax principals and 470 legal and tax professionals.

Photo (l-r): Rebecca Ryan, Tom Connor, Michael Jackson and Claire McLoughlin