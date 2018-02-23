New Dealz For Rathfarnham Retail Park

23 Feb 2018 | 12.27 pm

Discount retailer Dealz has opened its 63rd Irish shop, at the Nutgrove retail park in Rathfarnham, Dublin. Twenty-five people will be employed to operate the outlet, which includes a PEP&CO area dedicated to its new fashion brand.

It’s the second Dealz store in the area, complementing the existing shop in the Nutgrove shopping centre, and customers attending the opening had the opportunity to win vouchers ranging in value from €5 to €50, with golden tickets for the first 50.

Parent company Steinhoff International Holdings is troubled by accounting irregularities that have plunged it into litigation with aggrieved shareholders. This follows the December 2017 resignation of chief executive Marcus Jooste, after the furniture and clothing retailer reported irregularities in its accounts that required further investigation.

The admission wiped 85% from the company’s Frankfurt-listed market value within days.

Just three days ago, a Dutch court ordered the company to amend its 2016 accounts following a dispute with a former joint venture partner over the ownership of furniture store chain POCO. And earlier this month, law firm BarentsKrans began legal proceedings in the Netherlands on behalf of aggrieved shareholders.

Director Martin Hyde of Claims Funding Europe, which is financing the class action lawsuit, said: “For years Steinhoff shareholders were misled about the true financial position of the company and vital information was withheld from the market. The resulting losses suffered by shareholders were enormous and investors who suffered loss are entitled to compensation.”

On December 6 last, Steinhoff’s auditors refused to sign off on the audited financials, as a result of reported accounting irregularities in its accounts. In addition, fraud allegations are being investigated in Frankfurt by the German authorities.

And the Standing Committee on Finance of the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa condemned Steinhoff’s behaviour. The committee wants the Financial Services Board (FSB), the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) to expedite their current investigations and release the results.