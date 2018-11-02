New Cultural Change Courses For Financial Sector

02 Nov 2018 | 11.16 am

Financial services workers will have the opportunity to benefit from two new programmes aimed at creating an effective consumer-focused culture in their companies, created by the Institute of Banking and the Association of Compliance Officers in Ireland and accredited with University College Dublin.

The programmes are dedicated to managing effective cultural change in the sector, and emphasise the need to develop a sound culture around issues including ethics, expected behaviours, the impact of diversity and inclusion, leadership behaviours and managing conflicts of interest and organisational pressures.

Central Bank director general for financial conduct Derville Rowland said: “Effective organisational culture builds on shared purpose and standards such as professionalism, honesty, integrity and accountability to deliver fair outcomes that have the interests of consumers at heart.

“The Central Bank expects to see such standards and values embedded in all the firms we regulate. The programmes place a welcome focus on this critically important area of financial services.”

The programmes aim to develop critical awareness in the areas of culture, behaviour, and ethics, and equip graduates with decision-making, reflective and analytical skills to enable them to implement an effective, consumer-focused culture.

IoB chief executive Mary O’Dea added: “Undertaking these programmes demonstrates an investment by organisations in the competence of their staff in the areas of conduct risk, consumer protection, ethics and expected behaviours. Our UCD-accredited programmes are designed to provide external assurance to all stakeholders of this commitment.”

The programmes, designed in consultation with leading academic and industry experts, regulators and compliance professionals, are now open for registration and will start in February 2019.

Full details of the programme, eligibility and costs are available from either the IoB or ACOI websites.

Photo: Derville Rowland (centre) with Mary O’Dea and ACOI president Clive Kelly. (Pic: Colm Mahady / Fennells )