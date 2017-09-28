New Creative Agency Has A Different Creed

28 Sep 2017 | 08.45 am

Two big hitters in the world of advertising, Mark Cassin and Tim Britnell, have joined forces to launch Creed, a new creative agency which operates out of Camden Street, Dublin.

Cassin sold his DMA agency to RichardsDee recently after building the direct marketing outlet into a company whose clients included Bewleys, Nestle, An Garda Siochána and the Department of Defence. Britnell was creative director at McCannBlue, which he joined in 2014 after a career in London, before he moved to Dublin in 2010.

Creed, they say, is a communications agency aimed at brands looking for a step change in their fortunes. Its first foray was the ‘Welfare Cheats Cheat Us All’ campaign for the Department of Social Protection.

The agency principals believe there’s an opportunity in out-thinking, not out-spending, the competition. said: “Big ideas always beat big budgets. And big budget players tend play it safe, which creates an opportunity,” says Britnell.

Creed is looking for staff, too, starting with a search for an art director and a digital account manager.

Cassin believes advertisers and marketers need to take note of some hard facts. He points out that research in Britain indicates that out of all forms of marketing and advertising, “4% is remembered positively, 7% is remembered negatively, and 89% isn’t noticed or remembered at all”.

“Marketers are not getting their bang for their buck. They’re falling at the first hurdle. They’re not getting noticed. If no one knows you’re talking, how can anything happen?”

Creed’s answer to this conundrum, he adds, is to focus on the three stages of communication: impact, communication and persuasion. If the impact stage is right, “you’re giving your campaign the best possible chance of success. This is especially relevant nowadays, where so much work has the same message and looks the same”.

It’s a message that Creed applies across all its ‘creative spaces’ — advertising, content, social media, branding and design, customer relations management, digital, and retail, according to the founders. They sum it up with a slogan of their own: “We transform our clients’ fortunes by giving them an unfair advantage.”