Protecting the environment is an intrinsic part of Coillte’s sustainable forest management, as part of its normal commercial forest operations. With the establishment of Coillte Nature, the company is seeking to advance its sustainability agenda by undertaking large discrete projects with a separate non-commercial focus. These projects are intended to increase the national forest estate but with a strong emphasis on carbon sequestration, species diversification, biodiversity and the development of outdoor recreation and tourism amenities.

Coillte, the State-owned forestry company, is 30 years old this year, and on this anniversary it has established a new not-for-profit venture that has been set up to respond to the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss. The venture will be led by Dr Ciarán Fallon, who has been appointed to the role of Director of Coillte Nature.

Strategic Themes

Coillte Nature’s work will be separate from commercial forest operations and will focus on four strategic themes.

The first theme is new woodland creation, and it is planned that new forests will use a diverse species range, such as our native oak, birch and/or alder. The new woodlands will be able to store and sequester carbon from the atmosphere and will optimise the environmental and social benefits for local communities, and nationally.