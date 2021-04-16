New Climate Action Grants For SMEs

16 Apr 2021 | 03.31 pm

A new Climate Enterprise Action Fund has been introduced to provide grants to reduce emissions and embed sustainability.

The fund will be operated by Enterprise Ireland and will, according to minister Eamon Ryan, assist companies to embed sustainability in how they work. The financial supports are:

• Climate Action Voucher An €1,800 grant to engage consultants to identify opportunities for a business and develop plans in areas like resource efficiency, renewable energy and the circular economy.

• GreenStart Up to €5,000 to measure a company’s carbon footprint and help identify ways to reduce emissions and improve efficient use of resources.

• GreenPlus Grant funding for 50% of costs of developing a comprehensive climate change and sustainability plan and aligning to international standards and frameworks.

The fund aims to assist up to 850 companies that are at an early stage of exploring climate and sustainability to develop an action plan, which will enable them to measure their carbon footprint and identify projects leading to reduced emissions and greater resource efficiency.

The plan will assess the company’s operations, supply chain, market opportunities and challenges through a “climate and sustainability lens”.

About 100 more companies that are already some way along the sustainability road will be funded to develop comprehensive multi-annual business plans, with climate change and sustainability actions integrated into their overall strategy.

The fund will also support a small number of public private partnerships working on high-impact feasibility projects that will enhance climate change and sustainability capabilities in Irish enterprise, including R&D, new ways of working, and more.

Minister Ryan (pictured) said: “I would encourage companies to access the fund, along with other supports for businesses such as the EXEED fund from the SEAI. I am confident they will help Irish business become leaders in this field.”

Pic: RollingNews.ie