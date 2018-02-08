New A-Class Due For Summer Arrival

08 Feb 2018 | 04.56 pm

Mercedes-Benz has lifted the covers off its all-new compact A-Class, which is due to go on sale in Ireland in June/July 2018.

Ciaran Allen, sales manager for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, said the model range and prices will be announced closer to introduction, promising “an extremely competitive position”.

Though numerous body changes have been introduced to give it a noticeably larger appearance, the most pronounced changes in the new A-Class in the interior.

Mercedes-Benz says there is 7mm/8mm more front/rear headroom, 9mm/22mm more front/rear shoulder room, and 35mm/36mm more front/rear elbow room. Interior architecture is marked by an avant-garde dashboard design and control-and-display systems that are said to be a USP in this segment.

Visually, the dashboard is divided into two sections, one set above the other – the lower section separated from the other by appearing to ‘float’ before it in a three-dimensional way, an effect that can be accentuated by optional ambience lighting.

Branded the Mercedes-Benz User Experience, Merc says the operating experience reduces driver distraction. Its workings focus on a finger-touch concept that combines a touch screen, centre console touch pad, and touch control buttons on the steering wheel.

The multifunctional steering wheel in the new A-Class is derived from the S-Class while the front seats incorporate comfort features from its more luxurious siblings, including seat climate control, multi-contour features and a massage function. Boot capacity is 370 litres, 29 litres more than previously.

A range of new engines comprises two 4-cylinder petrol options of 1.4-litre and 2.0-litre, and a new 1.5-litre diesel with power outputs in the 116 to 224hp range initially, with higher performance AMG versions following. Transmission is 6-speed manual (on A220 version) and 7-speed automatic (on A250 and A180d versions).

Advanced safety systems include see-ahead camera and radar with up to 500 metres range plus many ‘active’ features now common in Mercedes-Benz models, including Lane Keeping, Adaptive Braking, and various Distance Control and Driver Assist systems.

According to Allen: “With the new A-Class, Mercedes-Benz is set once again to raise the bar in the compact segment. Supported by competitive finance plans, and with an expanded dealer network that includes new outlets in Dublin, Sligo, Galway and Wexford, we have the resources required to mount a serious challenge to other compact class brands with the aim of gaining an even greater share of sales at the entry level.”