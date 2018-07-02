02 Jul 2018 | 03.35 pm

Investors in mobile marketing specialist Pulsate have turned to Sarah Martin to turn around the venture founded by Patrick Leddy.

Martin (pictured) has been appointed the company’s new chief executive after Leddy departed the board of directors on June 15.

Pulsate’s mobile marketing engagement platform centres on proximity marketing.

According to Martin: “Pulsate’s innovative platform captures millions of mobile data points every day to deliver real-time insights to drivei n-the-moment engagement at scale. We help bring our clients’ digital assets to life and enable them to continuously engage their customers through contextually rich and relevant mobile interactions.”

Founded in 2014, Pulsate is based in Dublin, and clients include SITA, Amadeus, NCR, Heineken, Dunnhumby, Boyle Sports and Miami Airport.

Operating company Pulsate Mobile Ltd had equity invested of €2,340,000 in December 2017. The company booked a loss of €620,000 in 2017 following a loss of €820,000 the previous year. Accumulated losses at year-end 2017 stood at €2.1m and the staff count was eight people, down from 13 a year earlier.

The company started 2018 with €220,000 in cash and tapped shareholders for €200,000 on June 15. Bank of Ireland Startup Fund, PayPal, Dunnhumby Ventures and Davycrest Nominees each chipped in €50,000.

“As the shift to mobile-first experiences continues, consumers are demanding customized content on their devices,” said John Lunn of PayPal. “Pulsate is a true innovator in mobile and we look forward to Martin’s leadership as she continues to advance the company’s mission.”

David Bowles of Delta Partners commented: “With a background at Unilever, Digicel and having previously led her own mobile commerce startup, Sarah is the perfect CEO to deliver on the growth trajectory of Pulsate.”

Kyle Fugere, head of ventures at Dunnhumby, added: “Pulsate delivers meaningful results for its customers. We’re excited to further deepen our commitment and support the company’s next wave of growth and innovation.”

Martin recently lodged a Voluntary Strike-off Request for her venture Mamabud Ltd, which was established in 2015 and had a net worth of €15,000 at the end of 2016. An objection to the strike-off procedure was lodged with the CRO by GBS & Co in Galway.