New Business Model For Money Doctors

04 Feb 2021 | 09.56 am

Financial adviser John Lowe has turned to book publishing with Money Doctors 2021, the 16th edition of the personal finance annual.

The book runs to 340 pages and updated content includes the income tax implications for recipients of PUP and employment wage subsidies, and mortgages for first time borrowers.

Money Doctors originated with business journalist Colm Rapple and was published by Gill for 14 years. O’Brien Press published the tome in 2020 and now Lowe is self-publishing with his Providence Press imprint.

According to Lowe (pictured): “Publishers have thousands of books to promote and market all times of the year. I was a tiny cog in a big wheel, and they knew all they had to do was wind me up and let me go and the book would sell. I only have one book to market, promote and sell, so it was an easy decision.”

Lowe (69) is a Qualified Financial Adviser and a Fellow of the Institute of Banking in Ireland, as well as a Personal Insolvency Practitioner. His company Providence Finance Services Ltd trades as Money Doctors in Stillorgan, dealing in mortgages, pensions, investments and insurance. He drew down €61,000 in remuneration from the company in 2019.

The Money Doctors author also writes weekly financial columns for the Irish Daily Star and RTE.ie/LifeStyle.

Self-publishing also entails organising distribution. The book is supplied to wholesalers Eason, Argosy, Newspread and Bookstation from a Nesta storage unit in Sandyford. Lowe has also agreed supply deals with supermarkets, complete with Free Standing Display Units. “My admin manager has the whole thing running like clockwork,” says Lowe.

“I am passionate that you can better manage your money especially at the start of a year,” he adds. “Despite all the obstacles of recent years between recessions, repossessions and pandemics, there is light at the end of tunnel and we will all both survive and prosper – especially if you buy the book!”

Money Doctors 2021 has an RRP of €13 and is available to order online at moneydoctors.ie for €19 including postage..