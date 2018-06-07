New Business Lounge Opens At Cork Airport

07 Jun 2018 | 12.57 pm

The new business lounge at Cork Airport has been officially opened. Operated by Swissport, the ‘Aspire’ lounge has capacity for upwards of 80 people.

The lounge is open to all travellers, irrespective of airline or class of travel. The new space is also accessible to priority pass, Diners Club and DragonPass cardholders, along with guests of certain airlines.

Lounge entry costs €25 if booked online or €28 at the door.

Complimentary food along with drinks and newspapers are available, and there is a range of zones for business, dining and relaxing. The complimentary breakfast includes Clonakilty black and white pudding, while the cheeseboard showcases Cashel blue cheese along with Irish soda bread and Ballymaloe relish. The drinks menu includes St. Patricks Gin, Murphy’s Irish Stout and Barry’s Tea.

Cork Airport managing director Niall MacCarthy commented: “We are delighted Swissport has opened its first Irish Aspire Lounge here at Cork Airport. This gives everyone travelling through the airport, whether it’s for business or leisure, the chance to relax or work in comfort, and enjoy some great food and drink sourced from our region.”

Shaun Weston, Vice President of Global Lounges, Swissport, stated: “This new lounge is now one of 31 Aspire lounges located in airports around the globe, including Amsterdam Schiphol, London Heathrow, Calgary and Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta airports.”

Cork Airport is Ireland’s second busiest airport after Dublin, with flights to over forty destinations. 2.3 million passengers passed through the airport last year, with that number expected to rise to over 2.4 million in 2018.