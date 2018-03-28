28 Mar 2018 | 09.35 am

Apple has launched a new iPad, which focuses more on software improvements than hardware revamps. The biggest update on the new 9.7-inch iPad is that it supports the use of the Apple Pencil.

Starting at €369, the new device retains much of the same hardware as previous iPad iterations – the cameras, button placement, screen size and 10-hour battery life are unchanged.

Apple has included an updated A10 Fusion chip on the iPad, while the Retina display is good. Sensors on the device now enable augmented reality applications, designed with classrooms in mind.

The Apple Pencil support, meanwhile, is a nice addition to the budget iPad, with obvious uses for students and professionals.

Apple says that iOS 11 has brought powerful new features for iPad. The Dock provides quick access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen. Drag and Drop makes moving images, text and files between apps easier, while Apple Pencil is more deeply integrated into iPad, with support for inline drawing.

The Files app provides a central place to access and organise files and there is built-in support for iCloud Drive and providers like Box, Dropbox and others.

The iPad comes in silver, ‘space grey’ and a new gold finish. It starts at an Apple retail price of €369 for the 32GB with the WiFi model and €499 for the 32GB WiFi + Cellular model at Apple.com and Apple Stores.

The Apple Pencil is available for purchase separately, for €99. Apple says that schools will also able to purchase the new iPad for a discounted price.