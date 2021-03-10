New Brand Identity For FCM

10 Mar 2021 | 09.03 am

Global travel management company FCM has unveiled a new brand identity embracing 97 countries, and is planning “ground-breaking proprietary technology that directly targets customers’ pain points with current and legacy corporate travel technology”.

According to research undertaken by the company, customers need an “all-encompassing platform that is consistent across all markets, but also fully flexible, with a positive user experience and simple user interface”.

As a result, says FCM, its in-house platform will be “an omnichannel offering that will address the different concerns of bookers, travellers and managers”.

Chief technology officer Adrian Lopez said the platform would cover six key pillars — a globally consistent booking experience; always available travel assistance; traveller safety and wellbeing support; sustainability; AI powered reporting and savings, and flexible integration capabilities.

He added: “The development of FCM platform’s core experience is already well advanced, including a new proprietary online booking solution planned for key markets, and integration of AI-enhanced chatbot tool Sam as the digital ‘avatar’, providing live chat and real-time assistance across all of the platform’s channels.”

Global managing director Marcus Eklund added: “Our customers tell us that FCM is unlike any other travel management company, that we have a flexible approach and don’t box them into solutions. Our DNA is very different and we have always prided ourselves on having an alternative mindset.

“It was time for FCM to stand out in the market as a true alternative to the traditional service offering of large global TMCs, or the digital-only business travel offering of the tech disruptors.”