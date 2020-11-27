New Brand For Credit Union Insurance

27 Nov 2020 | 10.17 am

Credit Unions have commenced selling insurance under the Peopl Insurance brand in partnership with Dublin broker Sapien Capital.

Peopl Insurance is backed by more than a dozen of the largest credit unions. Its offerings are available via what’s billed as a simple click and quote model from those credit unions and on its own website here.

The three initial offerings are life cover, home cover and travel cover, the latter the first to re-introduce Covid-19 protection, with no upper age limits. Life cover offers cover up to 91 years of age.

The insurance underwriters are RSA, Liberty, ARAG, Royal London and MAPFRE.

Chief executive Paul Walsh (pictured) said: “It’s not just about being different – we try harder to be better. Fairness, affordability, accessibility and ease are as important to us as they are to our customers. We want to feel that we can be covered for the times that we need it, not just the times convenient for insurers.

“We all want to see more fairness in our insurance, which is why in association with our Credit Union partners the power of working together ensures that we can achieve that end.”

Walsh added that more than half of Peopl’s revenue after claims and running costs will go back to customers through their credit union.

The products are available via credit unions, mobile, and on the web, and Peopl intends to add nine new products over the next year, including cancer cover, student cover, and pet cover.