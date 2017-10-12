New Book Helps SMEs With Facebook Marketing

12 Oct 2017 | 12.47 pm

The Liffey Press has published Facebook Marketing, a new book written by Louise McDonnell, an online and social media marketing expert who has coached and trained over 2,000 businesses since 2009.

According to McDonnell (pictured): “The book is aimed at Irish business owners and managers of non-profit organisations who want to become more effective at Facebook marketing. Whether they are complete beginners or have been using Facebook for a while, readers of this book will learn how to implement a strategy that will get better results.”

Written in a clear, accessible style and with dozens of illustrations, the book provides a clear understanding of the architecture of Facebook, shows how to set up business pages and create page administrators, and gives a comprehensive explanation of page settings.

McDonnell also illustrates how to carry out customer analysis and profiling, offers advice on how to come up with compelling content for business pages and demonstrates how to craft content that encourages engagement.

Facebook Marketing also contains a guide to using Facebook Ads. “Many SMEs are missing out by not using this powerful and popular resource more effectively,” McDonnell added.

The author, who lives in Sligo, works with many government agencies including Failte Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and Local Enterprise Offices in Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Donegal and Roscommon.