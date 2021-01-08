New Book Explores Business And Covid 

08 Jan 2021 | 11.40 am

A new book from Deloitte tax expert Tom Maguire explores Covid impacts on business and organisations through conversations with 25 executives.

Crisis: 25 Business Leaders on Surviving in Troubled Times relates the varied approaches to navigating the ‘known unknowns’ and the increasingly ‘unknown unknowns’ in the book’s contributors’ lives and businesses as the pandemic escalated.

From the ‘WTF’ moment, to the ‘improvise and adapt’ moment, to the ‘who ya gonna call?’ moment, Maguire says Crisis is a different take on a pandemic that has otherwise been largely reported in terms of statistics, timelines and numbers.

Maguire’s interviewees include Dermot Bannon, Gavin Duffy, Catherine Fulvio, Pat McDonagh, Mary McKenna, Padraig O’Ceidigh, Samantha Kelly and Niall Gibbons.

A common theme in Crisis is that nobody gets everything right all of the time, and in many crises the rule book is being written as you go, as was almost certainly the case with Covid-19.

Maguire is best known ‘Irish Income Tax’ (formerly known as ‘Judge’), and ‘The Taxation of Companies’ (formerly known as ‘Feeney’). He is also the sole author as his own ‘Irish Capital Gains Tax’.

According to Maguire (pictured): “The point of this book is to demonstrate how people have dealt with and are dealing with crises in their businesses. The backdrop to this book is Covid-19 but contributors have dealt with the 2008 financial crash, September 11 2001, the ash cloud as well as their own personal crises. Therefore the book looks at managing crises more generally. This is their story.”

Crisis is published by Orpen Press, priced at €18, and is available to order here.