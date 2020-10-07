New Bill Tweaks Personal Insolvency Rules

07 Oct 2020 | 11.43 am

The Personal Insolvency (Amendment) (No. 1) Bill 2020 makes a number of important changes to the law on personal insolvency to deal with the effects of Covid-19, according to the Insolvency Service of Ireland.

The legislation will make it easier for a debtor to qualify for a Debt Relief Notice, will provide for virtual meetings between debtors and insolvency advisors, and will make it possible for people who have gone into mortgage arrears because of Covid-19 to seek a court review of their proposed arrangement if creditors vote against it.

The ISI says that it expects that other important changes to personal insolvency legislation will follow soon in a second Bill.

At present, where a debtor seeks help and obtains a protective certificate, creditors cannot contact them or pursue debts for 70 days. The Bill provides for a court to extend that 70-day period by a further 40 days in exceptional circumstances.

It also makes it easier for a debtor to qualify for a Debt Relief Notice, under which people with few assets and little spare income can have debts up to €35,000 written off. It will also enable a Personal Insolvency Practitioner to delegate more tasks to a member of their staff or a colleague including, for example, chairing a meeting of creditors.

ISI director Michael McNaughton (pictured) said: “These are important and very welcome changes to our existing personal insolvency legislation in the context of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Prior to the Covid-19 outbreak there were many people who were struggling with unsustainable debts and the economic impact of Covid-19 has only exacerbated these issues and created new debt problems for others. I want to reassure all of these people that help is available and I encourage anyone requiring assistance to visit our website, www.backontrack.ie, for more information.”

McNaughton added that anyone with serious debt issues should consult a Personal Insolvency Practitioner or an Approved Intermediary, either via the website or by texting GETHELP to the free 50015 number.