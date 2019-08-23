New Awards Added To Deloitte Fast 50

23 Aug 2019 | 12.01 pm

It’s almost 20 years since Deloitte launched its Technology Fast 50 Awards and entries for the 2019 listing are now open.

The programme ranks Ireland’s fastest-growing technology companies based on growth in turnover over a four-year period.

Partner David Shanahan said: “From the opportunities that came from technology deregulation and the growth of the financial services sector here, to the growth of e-learning and virtualisation technologies, Irish technology companies have proven themselves adept at leading the way in terms of disruption and transformation. We’re proud to have showcased their achievements and look forward to recognising this year’s successful companies also.”

Companies from across the technology spectrum can enter, spanning software, hardware, communications, media and entertainment, fintech, cyber security, environmental technology and healthcare and life sciences.

Deloitte says that cumulatively the 2018 Fast 50 winners generated approximately €2.5 billion in total annual revenues in 2017. The average growth rate of the companies over the previous four years was 373%.

Several new award categories have been added for the 20th awards.

There’s an innovative new technology award in association with Google, an export award in association with Intel, an impact award in association with PayPal, and a women in technology advocate award in association with Vodafone, as well as a disruptive technology award in association with Facebook.

The closing date for entries is September 6 and the winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on October 25. The criteria for entry are listed on the Fast50 website.

Key criteria are that each entrant must be an independent tech company, not a subsidiary, have had base-year (year 1) operating revenue of €50,000 or more and a current year (year 4) operating revenue of at least €1,000,000.

Photo: Ray Nolan of XSellco, David Shanahan (centre) and Triona Mullane of mAdme Technologies. (Pix: Jason Clarke)