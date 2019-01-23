New Appointments In ByrneWallace And Arthur Cox

23 Jan 2019 | 09.36 am

Law firm ByrneWallace is beefing up its reputation management and crisis management teams with the appointment of new partner and corporate litigator Mark O’Shaughnessy.

O’Shaughnessy specialises in advising Irish and international companies on business-critical corporate disputes. He also has significant experience managing the corporate reputations of some of Ireland’s leading companies and high-profile individuals during times of crisis.

O’Shaughnessy has also advised clients in the state and semi-state sectors in relation to regulatory investigations and dealing with key stakeholders.

Feargal Brennan, managing partner of ByrneWallace, said that his firm is experiencing strong growth in demand for reputation and corporate crisis management services.

“The general upsurge in corporate activity in the market brings with it both opportunities for a company, but also a greater risk from potential disputes and crises, including shareholder disputes, insider trading, information leaks, data breaches, contract disputes and regulatory investigations,” Brennand added.

“We have also experienced increased demand from our many public sector clients for reputation and crisis management services.”

Arthur Cox Appointments

Separately, Arthur Cox announced a brace of senior appointments to bolster its aviation team.

Rob Murphy joins the firm as co-chair of its aviation team. Murphy was most recently chief operating officer and general counsel at CDB Aviation. Prior to that, he was a partner at the law firm Freshfields, where he was head of global aviation and asset finance.

Laura Cunningham has also joined Arthur Cox’s aviation practice as a partner.

Cunningham had been working internationally in aviation with Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP, principally in its London office, having also spent time in Milbank’s Singapore office.

Prior to Milbank, Cunningham worked in Freshfields’ aviation and asset finance team, having trained and worked with Arthur Cox.

Arthur Cox’s existing aviation practice is led by Caroline Devlin. She and Rob Murphy will now co-chair the aviation team.

Brian O’Gorman, managing partner with Arthur Cox, said that the new appointments will bring considerable international experience to the firm.

Caption: Mark O’Shaughnessy (centre) with Feargal Brennan (right) and Jon Legorburu, head of litigation and dispute resolution in ByrneWallace (Pic: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography)