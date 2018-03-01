New App For Women’s Inspire Network

01 Mar 2018 | 11.40 am

A new business app been launched at a social media convention in San Diego, California, developed by Lisa Kelly of MyApp.ie for the Women’s Inspire Network (WIN), the online support group that connects and empowers female-led businesses.

The WIN community can connect directly using the app, with instant updates and messages to members on their phones on events, training and news. It allows visitors to do ‘try before you buy’ membership sampling, and to check out free webinar training content and other business resources. For live WIN events, people can use the app to get the agenda, view speaker bios and access notes and more information.

Kelly said: “As a member of the Women’s Inspire Network, I wanted to help extend and share the benefits of membership and encourage wider accessible engagement for busy women.”

‘Tweeting goddess’ and TedX speaker Samantha Kelly, founder of WIN, launched the app at Social Media Marketing World at the San Diego Convention Centre.

“I’m delighted at finally having a real-time app for women who start their own business, and who thrive by being part of an online community,” said Kelly. “The new app means even more support for people working from home, online, or on the move, where they can tap into a variety of expertise and resources, diminish any sense of isolation, and share ideas and collaborate.”

Details about business opportunities and events, and training courses provided by WIN members independently, will also feature on the new app in time, extending the sharing and collaboration aspect of membership. By using ‘Progressive Web Apps’, the user can launch and share the WIN app in a click, instead of having to visit the App Store to download a native app.

The Women’s Inspire Network is an online network for female entrepreneurs and also has members from New Zealand, the USA, the UK, Canada and Spain. The business group is largely comprised of individuals providing services or goods online, and who rely on digital communication and marketing and on social media networking.

The app is available from the WIN website and also to download from Google Play Store.



Photo: Samantha Kelly and Lisa Kelly.