New Airport Runway Ready For Concrete

The first stage of the €320m north runway at Dublin Airport will be laid out shortly, with pavement quality concrete to be poured at the western end to open construction.

But Dalton Philips, chief executive of the Dublin Airport Authority, says that the benefits of the new runway could be offset by cuts to airport charges amounting to 22%.

Philips (pictured) said: “We’re delighted to be starting to build the top pavement concrete layer of Ireland’s new runway. North Runway is an essential development for the Irish economy and will help underpin additional tourism, trade and foreign direct investment for decades to come.

“The full economic benefits of the new runway risk being squandered in the medium term, as Dublin Airport will be unable to afford the investment urgently needed in other facilities, unless the Commission for Aviation Regulation (CAR) reverses its plan to cut airport charges by 22%.

“Because of the regulator’s proposals we could end up with a world-class new runway but a yellow pack passenger experience,” Philips added. “That’s not what our customers want, and it’s not what Ireland needs.”

The CAR will make a final decision on the charges within weeks. Meantime, 240 people are working on the site of North Runway, with 60 more in off-site support. The construction should be finished early in 2021, with nine months of commissioning and testing before becoming operational.

It will be 3.1 kilometres long when complete, and will require a further six kilometres of new internal airport roads, two new electricity substations, and new drainage and pollution controls, as well as about 8km of electrical cable, 11km of CCTV cable and more than 2,100 new energy efficient runway and taxi-way lights.

Pic: Julien Behal