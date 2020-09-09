New Acne Office Spotted In Dublin

09 Sep 2020 | 12.09 pm

Creative consultancy Acne has opened an office in Dublin three years after its acquisition by Deloitte.

Founded in 1996 with its HQ in Stockholm, Acne’s clients include IKEA, Volvo, Luis Vuitton, H&M, Spotify, Max, Telenor and Instagram. The agency offers a range of creative, digital, strategic, film and digital services.

Acne Dublin creative director Dylan Cotter said: “The way brands and consumers interact is changing and the way creativity adds value to that interaction is changing. Many agencies are still built around the delivery of traditional advertising, with digital as a bolt-on. For us digital has to come first, because it plays a greater role in consumers’ lives. And the possibilities it opens up are far more exciting.”

Cotter was recruited from ad agency BBDO Dublin where he was executive creative director.

Deloitte Ireland chief executive Harry Goddard added: “Creative thinking and storytelling are powerful tools in the business transformation toolkit, and this expansion speaks to a growing demand amongst our clients for support with every step of their transformation journeys. Along with our recent acquisition of cloud consultancy and managed services business, DNM, the Acne Dublin office will act as an important differentiator to help our clients transform their businesses and operate successfully in a digital era.”

Acne founding partners Victor Press and David Olsson commented: “Over the three years working as a Deloitte business, we have continued to grow our teams and evolve our expertise. This has sparked immense interest in Acne among clients in new markets, as an addition to Deloitte consulting and Deloitte Digital offerings.

“This is a new step in expansion, we look forward to taking many more as we grow our capabilities worldwide.”

Deloitte’s pitch to clients is that by combining Deloitte’s deep data and technological expertise with Acne’s creative experience, “together we will help build brands for the digital age”.

Photo: Harry Goddard (left) and Dylan Cotter. (Pix: Jason Clarke)