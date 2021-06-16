New Accelerator For Food/Agtech Startups

16 Jun 2021 | 08.59 am

University College Dublin has launched a new accelerator programme dedicated to early-stage agri-tech and food technology startup companies, under the auspices of its AgTechUCD Innovation Centre.

The programme will commence next September and will involve an intensive 12-week programme (including two mornings per week online), which includes dedicated business development workshops and investor readiness training, mentoring from sector experts and business advisors, plus guest speakers and facilitated introductions to AgTechUCD’s venture capital and business angel networks.

The programme will conclude in December, with participating startups pitching their businesses to a panel of investors, with the chance of funding in a number of award categories.

AgTechUCD manager Niamh Collins said: “In addition to helping participating start-ups with their commercial development, the programme will also shine a spotlight on the start-ups, enabling them to increase their visibility and attract new customers and investors and to develop new partnerships.

“The programme team has built strong relationships with strategic players in the ag and food tech sector in Europe and in the US, which will help the startup founders to launch their products or services into new territories. We now look forward to working with our first cohort on our inaugural programme.”

Enterprise Ireland development executive James Maloney added: “This programme really is the best kickstart for all startups in the ag and food tech sectors. Ireland has played, and will always play, a key part in shaping the future of food and science globally. Enterprise Ireland are delighted to support this key initiative.”

Partners on the programme include AIB, The Yield Lab Europe, Bimeda, Devenish, Carberry, Origin Enterprises, Ornua and HerdWatch, with financial and mentoring support. Additional mentoring support will be provided by Greencore, Kubota, Dairymaster, the Virtual Vet, Finistere, Macra Na Feirme and Atlantic Bridge. Participating startups will have access to specific supports from AWS Activation, Catalyze, Deloitte and FR Kelly.

Further information and an application form are available here.

Photo (l-r): AIB’s Shane Whelan, Nicky Deasy of The Yield Lab Europe, Niamh Collins and James Maloney. (Pic: Conor McCabe)