Neuro-Marketing Can Read Consumers’ Minds

07 Apr 2021 | 11.39 am

Future Proof Media has introduced a new service it says can “read the minds of consumers” and remove the uncertainty from marketing campaign launches.

Future Proof Insights says it uses “high-tech neuro-marketing solutions” to gauge whether campaigns are likely to be successful or not, deciphering exactly what emotions consumers experience while using a product or viewing a campaign.

Director Seán Higgins says that his company came to understand that traditional market research approaches are susceptible to inaccuracies of consumer memory, difficulties in articulating emotion, response biases and an overall unwillingness to share details on difficult topics, and set out to find a better way.

So what is the neuro-marketing technology behind his firm’s insights? The platform uses a combination of eye-tracking, facial coding, galvanic skin response (skin conductivity and perspiration levels), EEG (electrical currents in the brain), ECG (heart rate analysis), and traditional survey “to provide a comprehensive, science-backed conclusion on whether a potential customer had the desired emotional response to the stimulus being tested”.

Up to 95% of purchasing decisions are made subconsciously, says Higgins, and it is emotion that really drives these behaviours, so it is extremely valuable for businesses to be able to understand how their product or marketing strategy stacks up in this regard.

He added: “We are very excited to bring this cutting-edge offering to the market here in Ireland. We have first-hand experience of the limitations of traditional market research methods and creative testing, where you rely on the memory of respondents and are at the mercy of their willingness to share their true feelings as opposed to what’s ‘socially acceptable’.

“Our aim is to remove all guesswork from the creative process to help brands design products and campaigns that actually enhance the lives of their customers.”

According to Higgins, the approach will allow clients to understand their customers, design creative products, distribute effectively, maximise revenue, optimise performance and also to test the efficacy of branding, creative, products, packaging, in store layout, shopper behaviour, apps or websites, and more.