Neueda Technologies Hiring 200 In Athlone

09 Jul 2018 | 02.16 pm

Two hundred new jobs are on the way to Athlone over the next four years, following Belfast firm Neueda Technologies’ decision to open a software engineering hub in the town.

Neueda, which was established in 2002, is an IT training, development and consultancy services company. Client include Citi and Ericsson. The firm has secured IDA Ireland backing for its Westmeath expansion plans.

Neueda will undertake software development services for global telcos and financial services clients at its new offices on the Dublin Road, Athlone.

More than 70 employees have already been hired for Neueda’s Athlone hub, with that number expected to grow to more than 80 by the end of the year. The new roles are almost exclusively for technology specialists including experienced software developers, cloud engineers and agile practitioners.

David Bole, founder and owner of Neueda Technologies, said that he had considered several international locations for the engineering hub before settling on Athlone in January 2018.

“I can say that we wish we had set up here years ago,” he added. “With one-third of our current positions already filled, we continue to be impressed with the level of technical and engineering talent available to us in the midlands, particularly considering our very high hiring-bar.”

Paul Madden is managing director of Neueda Technologies Ireland and is the site lead at the new Athlone facility. “Athlone quickly became the obvious choice for location,” he said.

“With the large and growing number of software engineers working in Athlone, there is a real buzz about the town as a place to set up a business. The local business community has been very supportive, and with current plans to focus growth in Athlone, it was an easy choice for us to locate here.”

Neueda also established a second site in Latvia in 2012 to support and grow its international client base.