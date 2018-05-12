Network Cork Picks Its Top Businesswomen

12 May 2018 | 04.17 pm

Irene Twohig of Educogym has been named Businesswoman of the Year 2018 at the annual Network Cork awards. The judges commended Twohig’s “entrepreneurial spirit, passion for the business and willingness to take risks”.

The Emerging New Business award went to Karen O’Reilly of Employmum for her clear business plan and effective use of media. Maria Desmond of Enable Ireland was commended in the Employee of the Year category .

Network Cork president Karen Fleming said: “The Awards celebrate the exceptional achievements of women in business in Cork city and county. The winners and finalists deserved to be recognised for outstanding contributions to their respective industries and companies.”

Fiona Kennedy was celebrated in the Arts category, while Shirley Feeney of Shirley’s Beauty Clinic took the Best Small Business award. Joan Walsh of Partnership International was presented with the Best Use of Digital award.

The winners in each category will now go forward to represent Cork in the Network Ireland National Business Awards, which will take place later this year.

Photo: Irene Twohig, Educogym. (Pic: Darragh Kane)