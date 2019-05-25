Network Cork Award For WeddingDates Founder

25 May 2019 | 09.58 am

WeddingDates founder Ciara Crossan has been selected as Cork Businesswoman of the Year 2019 at the annual Network Cork awards.

WeddingDates works with hotels and other wedding venues to list availability for couples looking to arrange wedding receptions. The service is free to couples and hotels pay to be listed. The business was established in 2008 and has gained a foothold in the UK market. The awards jury cited Crossan’s adoption of new technologies and the strength of her management team.

Crossan (pictured) will represent Cork in the Network Ireland National Business Awards which take place on September 27.

Valerie Finnegan Cahill, founder of Ikon Hair Design, was commended in the Small Business category. The Rising Star award went to Helen Walshe, recruitment consultant at Employmum, while the Shining Star award went to Marion Courtney, business manager at Himalaya Yoga Valley Centre.

Marguerite O’Sullivan, innovation engineer manager at DePuy Synthes Johnson & Johnson was awarded best professional in the STEM category. Loretta Kennedy, founder of MamaBear Foods, won the award in the Emerging Business category.

Network Cork is affiliated to Network Ireland, a national organisation for women in business, the professions, and the arts.

Pix: Darragh Kane