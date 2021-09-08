Net Feasa And Vodafone To Create ‘Smart’ Containers

08 Sep 2021 | 08.53 am

Kerry-based wireless service provider Net Feasa and Vodafone Ireland have linked up to launch a new ‘smart container’ freight logistics package to provide IoT-connected intermodal freight tracking using Vodafone’s global ‘Internet of Things’ network.

Net Feasa has developed IotPASS, a ‘Connectivity as a Service’ platform it says “transforms the intermodal freight container”, one used across different modes of transport without being unloaded, into a smart container.

“Using Vodafone’s global IoT network, the solution now tracks the container rather than the truck, ship or train, and provides a single unified data set that is consistent wherever the container is on its journey across the supply chain,” says the company.

Net Feasa chairman Mike Fitzgerald (pictured) said: “With approximately 29 million active dry containers in circulation globally, and a shortage due to the pandemic, there is a significant opportunity to transform the transportation of goods into a digitally enabled, smart logistical eco-system through our unique solution.

“This not only has significant business benefits but also has economic benefits for public sector organisations in being able to better manage supply and demand of vital goods while supporting the transition to a greener supply chain worldwide.

“Our partnership with Vodafone allows us to build a truly global solution that can connect operations worldwide. We have worked closely with Vodafone Ireland from the infancy of IoT and we look forward to building this global solution together as we introduce the benefits of massive machine type communications to the future of the supply chain.”

Vodafone IoT country manager Colin Barrett added: “We are delighted to work with Net Feasa on this exciting new solution that will support a significant shift in how we manage and track goods and services from one part of the globe to the other.

“With the largest number of connections worldwide at 123 million in over 39 countries, Vodafone’s growing global IoT network is able to offer Irish SMEs such as Net Feasa the opportunity to expand their operations internationally and continue to focus on new innovations and digital transformations that robust connectivity through our IoT solutions can enable.”