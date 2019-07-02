Nestlé Says YES! To Recyclable Wrappers

02 Jul 2019 | 01.50 pm

Nestlé’s snack bar range will be packaged in recyclable wrappers for the first time, starting from this month.

The company says that a ‘technical breakthrough’ by its R&D team in York means it can use a recyclable paper wrapper in a high-speed ‘flow wrap, cold seal’ packaging line which previously could use only plastic films and laminates.

The firm’s range of YES! fruit- and nut-based bars will be first to convert to the recyclable wrappers.

Chief executive Stefano Agostino said: “Last year we introduced YES! as an entirely new brand, using wholesome ingredients and offering a healthier option of tasty fruit and nut bars.

“Now we’ve turned our attention to the wrapper so that the packaging is sustainable and easy to recycle. It’s an important step as we work to make all of our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.”

The new packaging is made of a coated paper that is widely recyclable with other paper. The paper itself comes from sustainable sources, certified by the Forest Stewardship Council.

R&D lead Jas Scott de Martinville added: “This launch is the result of a lot of hard work at speed with our R&D teams delivering a recyclable paper solution for our YES! bars in less than 10 months. It is an incredible achievement and one that we are all very proud of.”

To mark the innovation, the company is adding three flavours to the YES! range — Delicious Dark Choc, Banana & Pecan; Luscious Raspberry & Chia Seeds; and Heavenly Pineapple & Coconut, to join the existing Tempting Dark Choc, Sea Salt & Almond and Sumptuous Cranberry and Dark Chocolate flavours.