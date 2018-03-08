08 Mar 2018 | 10.26 am

Nestlé Japan has launched a range of chocolate bars in its KITKAT range that use the naturally pink ‘Ruby’ variety of chocolate, becoming the first confectionery company in the world to do so.

The Ruby chocolate used in the product was developed by the Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut as a new variety, in addition to bitter, milk, and white chocolates.

The Sublime Ruby chocolate blend used in the KITKAT range is characterised by its natural pink colour, achieved without using any additives, and a fruity flavour reminiscent of berries. It was created by pâtissier Yasumasa Takagi to bring the Ruby cacao into KITKAT.

The limited edition product is available for purchase in the seven permanent KITKAT Chocolatory stores, as well as online. KITKAT Chocolatory is a specialty store selling premium KITKAT chocolates under the direction of Yasumasa Takagi, owner-chef of Le Pâtissier Takagi.

Separately, a report issued by Nestlé has calculated that the amount of sugar in its UK and Irish products has been reduced by more than 2.6 billion teaspoons since 2015.

Nestlé also estimates that more than 60 billion calories have been removed from its UK and Ireland portfolio in the same time period. In Ireland, that represents some 156 million teaspoons of sugar and 3.6 billion calories, the company added.

Last March, Nestlé pledged to cut sugar across its confectionery portfolio by 10% by the end of 2018 and has already hit a reduction of 7.4%.

Nestlé breakfast cereals are also set to lose 10% of their average sugar content by the end of the year, while Nestlé Waters announced that Sanpellegrino sparkling fruit-based beverages will see a 40% reduction in sugar in the coming months. The 330ml cans currently contain between 30g and 40g grammes of sugar, equivalent to between eight and around 10 teaspoons of sugar, one-third of the daily recommended allowance.

Stefano Agostini, CEO of Nestlé UK & Ireland, said that it’s not as simple as just removing sugar from a product. “The skill is in making that product taste just as good or, ideally, better.

“People love our food and drink and our confectionery, cereals, ice creams and other products are enjoyed as part of a balanced, healthy diet by people all across the world. What we can do, through research and development, is improve them in both taste and nutrition over time.”