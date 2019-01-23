Nestlé Opens Limerick Research Centre

23 Jan 2019 | 08.20 am

Nestlé has opened a new R&D centre at its Limerick campus to complete a three-year construction programme which cost €27m.

The research and development facility will focus on scientific research on innovations in developing milk-based maternal and infant nutrition products for the global market.

Forty staff work at the research centre, located on the same site as Nestlé’s Wyeth Nutrition manufacturing plant. Wyeth Nutrition Ireland produces a range of premium milk powder products for infants, young children and mothers for export to world markets.

Global technology chief Thomas Hauser said: “Our Irish R&D centre will benefit from Nestlé’s global R&D network and help to position Nestlé at the fore of infant and maternal nutritional product development.

“With this new centre, we will increase the pace of our innovation by enabling our scientists to explore innovative nutritional solutions for the crucial first 1,000 days of life.”

Agriculture minister Michael Creed added: “This is a strategically important investment for Ireland by the world’s largest food and beverage company. We are honoured to have a world leading research facility that provides a cutting-edge scientific base to develop new products that will bring health benefits to infants, children and mothers worldwide.”

R&D centre lead Dan O’Callaghan said: “Between our pilot plant and laboratories, we have installed state-of-the-art food processing equipment and analytical instruments. We will also complement our in-house activities through collaborative research programmes with Irish universities and with Teagasc. This will enable our cross-functional team of research scientists to develop the next wave of innovative nutritional products to meet the demands of future generations.”