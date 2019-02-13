Nestlé Launches Starbucks Home Coffee Range

13 Feb 2019 | 03.45 pm

Nestlé has launched a new range of coffee products under the Starbucks brand, which will be sold worldwide.

The new range consists of 24 products, including whole bean and roast and ground. The range also includes Starbucks capsules developed using Nespresso and Nescafé Dolce Gusto proprietary coffee and system technologies.

This is the first product launch since the two companies formally joined forces in August last year to create a “global coffee alliance”.

In the coming days, Nestlé will start rolling out the new products in several markets across Asia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and the U.S.

“Our two teams have done an outstanding job in just six months developing a range of new and exciting premium coffees … combining Nestlé’s coffee and system know-how with the Starbucks coffee, roasting and blending expertise,” said Patrice Bula, who is executive VP, head of strategic business units, marketing, sales and president of Nespresso.

John Culver, group president of Starbucks International, Channel Development and Global Coffee and Tea, also welcomed the product announcement. “We are very pleased to be able to provide our premium high-quality Starbucks coffees to customers at home across the world’s most popular single-serve platforms, the Nespresso and Nescafé Dolce Gusto systems,” he said.

The new range of coffee products includes a variety of signature Starbucks blends and single-origin coffees, as well as a selection of classic beverages such as caramel macchiato and cappuccino.

All of the products use ethically sourced, 100% arabica coffee.