Nestlé Launches Ambitious Green Goals

08 Dec 2020 | 09.51 am

Nestlé has announced plans to halve its greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The global food and drink company, which employs 850 people in Ireland, said that it will accelerate initiatives focusing on supporting farmers and suppliers to advance regenerative agriculture, planting hundreds of millions of trees within the next 10 years.

The initiatives will complete Nestlé’s transition to 100% renewable electricity globally by 2025, as well as increase the number of ‘carbon neutral’ brands it owns. Nestlé was responsible for 92 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions in 2018, which will serve as the baseline for measuring progress.

Nestlé UK and Ireland has achieved a 61% reduction per tonne of product since 2007 as a result of a combination of energy efficiency improvements and the transition to renewable energy.

In 2016, Nestlé UK and Ireland factories and offices transitioned to 100% renewable grid-supplied electricity by investing in the development of new wind power capacity. The company has also invested in renewable technologies to generate its own green energy, such as solar panels, hydropower, anaerobic digestion and biomass.

To achieve its 2050 net zero ambition, Nestlé will focus on three main areas:

Reforestation and regenerative agriculture practices, working with farmers and suppliers globally

Operations, by transitioning its 800 sites globally to 100% renewable electricity within the next five years, as well as switching to lower-emissions vehicles

Product portfolio, by expanding its range of plant-based food and beverages, as well as reformulating products to make them more environmentally friendly.

Commenting on the company’s greenhouse gas reduction ambitions, Stefano Agostini (pictured), CEO of Nestlé UK and Ireland, said that climate change is the challenge of our time.

“We have made good progress in the UK and Ireland but there is much more to be done and yet we cannot do it alone. We will continue to work with governments, farmers and other cross-sector partners to look for new and innovative ways to reduce our environmental footprint,” Agostini added.