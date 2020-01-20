Nestlé Investing €1.9bn In Recycled Plastics

20 Jan 2020 | 10.20 am

Nestlé has announced plans to invest up €1.9bn to transition from the use of virgin plastics to food-grade recycled plastics, and to accelerate the development of sustainable packaging solutions.

The investment comes off the back of a commitment made by Nestlé in 2018 to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

Nestlé said that it will reduce its use of virgin plastics by one-third in the same period. It will also collaborate with others to help clean up plastic waste from oceans, lakes and rivers.

Most plastics are difficult to recycle for food packaging, leading to a limited supply of food-grade recycled plastics. Nestlé plans to source up to two million metric tonnes of food-grade recycled plastics and allocating more than €1.4 billion to pay a premium for these materials between now and 2025.

In addition to its in-house research through the Nestlé Institute of Packaging Sciences, the company will also launch a €230m sustainable packaging venture fund to invest in startups focusing on packaging innovation, including new materials, refill systems and recycling solutions.

“No plastic should end up in landfill or as litter,” said Mark Schneider, CEO of Nestlé. “Making recycled plastics safe for food is an enormous challenge for our industry. That is why in addition to minimising plastics use and collecting waste, we want to close the loop and make more plastics infinitely recyclable.”