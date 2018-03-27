27 Mar 2018 | 07.26 am

Nestlé Japan has launched a range of chocolate bars in its KITKAT range that use the naturally pink ‘Ruby’ variety of chocolate, becoming the first confectionery company in the world to do so.

The Ruby chocolate used in the product was developed by the Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut as a new variety, in addition to bitter, milk, and white chocolates.

In the coming weeks, Nestlé is also set to launch Milkybar Wowsomes, billed as the first chocolate bar in the world to use Nestlé’s innovative sugar reduction technique.

Nestlé researchers made a scientific breakthrough when they transformed the structure of sugar through a newly developed process using only natural ingredients. Aerated, porous particles of sugar dissolve more quickly in the mouth, so the consumer perceives the same level of sweetness as before while consuming less sugar.

Milkybar Wowsomes (pictured below) has 30% less sugar than similar chocolate products. The product has milk as its main ingredient and also contains crispy oat cereal pieces. The largest 18 gram bar has 95 calories.

Separately, a report issued by Nestlé has calculated that the amount of sugar in its products sold in Ireland and the UK has been reduced by more than 2.6 billion teaspoons since 2015. Nestlé also estimates that more than 60 billion calories have been removed from its UK and Ireland portfolio in the same time period. In Ireland, that represents some 156 million teaspoons of sugar and 3.6 billion calories, the company added.

Nestlé breakfast cereals are also set to lose 10% of their average sugar content by the end of the year, while Nestlé Waters announced that Sanpellegrino sparkling fruit-based beverages will see a 40% reduction in sugar in the coming months.

Stefano Agostini, CEO of Nestlé UK & Ireland, said that it’s not as simple as just removing sugar from a product. “The skill is in making that product taste just as good or, ideally, better. People love our food and drink and our confectionery, cereals, ice creams and other products are enjoyed as part of a balanced, healthy diet by people all across the world. What we can do, through research and development, is improve them in both taste and nutrition over time.”