Nestlé Backs Pieta House Outreach Services

22 Aug 2019 | 08.16 am

Suicide prevention charity Pieta House is to expand its outreach services thanks to a three-year partnership with Nestlé Ireland, under which the company will provide more than €100,000 to support the expansion.

Pieta House provides free counselling services and support to those who are at the risk of suicide or engaging in self-harm, and those bereaved by suicide. It also provides educational programmes to raise awareness, reduce stigma and to support mental health and wellbeing.

Expansion of its outreach services will address a growing demand for counselling support. The charity has 15 centres across the country and plans to improve access to its services for people not in a position to travel to one of these.

Pieta House chief executive Elaine Austin said: “At its heart, Pieta is about helping people to bring a little bit of hope back into their lives, to help them to improve levels self-care, and to support people and families that have been impacted by the loss of a loved one to suicide, to provide care, compassion and to nourish hope.

“It is so important that we make it easy for people to ask for and to get help they need, to make the difference in their lives.”

Nestlé country manager Andrew Shaw commented: “I speak for everyone at Nestlé when I say we’re excited to work with Pieta House to help them spread hope and support their vital work in destigmatising mental illness and improving quality of life for countless people in Ireland.”

Pieta operates a network of 15 centres across the country and three outreach services, employing 220 therapists and clinical staff. In 2018, Pieta House supported more than 8,000 clients who were either at risk of suicide, engaging in self-harm or bereaved by suicide, and handled over 16,000 calls through its 24/7 crisis helpline at 1800 247 247.

Photo: Elaine Austin (right), Andrew Shaw and broadcaster Blathnaid Treacy. (Pic: Shane O’Neill, SON Photographic)