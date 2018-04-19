Negative Effects Of Precarious Work

19 Apr 2018 | 03.54 pm

Insecure or precarious working conditions can have a negative effect on physical and mental health, according to a new report from think tank TASC that says stress, depression, anxiety and social isolation were commonly reported by survey participants.

The TASC study, Living with uncertainty: the social implications of precarious work, found that the majority of participants revealed that they went to work when they were ill, which often prolonged their illnesses. Many precarious workers do not get paid sick leave and therefore cannot afford to take time off work.

The report identifies three main types of precarious employment in Ireland: part-time work with variable hours (‘if-and-when’ contracts); temporary work; and solo self-employment. It explores trends in sectors including human health, transportation and storage, education, construction, accommodation, administration and support.

Co-author Sinéad Pembroke commented: “Precarious work creates insecure and unpredictable lives. It results in a lack of independence, forced infantalisation, adults unable to leave the family home or lead independent lives.

“The negative effects on the physical and mental health of workers is noteworthy. The majority of people we interviewed could not afford to be ill. For precarious workers, the burden of expense is felt in two ways: no paid sick leave, and the expense of paying to see a GP and for medication, tests and follow-up appointments.

“This can mean having to make hard decisions like whether to first buy food, or pay bills or rent. Medical cards and GP cards are means tested and most precarious workers do not fit the eligibility criteria to obtain them, although they are not able to afford primary care services.”

The report also finds that the lack of employment stability is highly problematic for people who want to start a family, especially if their partner was also in a similar work situation, leading to having children being postponed.

Maternity leave was challenging for women in precarious employment, as the contract may be shorter than the actual leave. Formal childcare proved to be too expensive for participants who had insecure incomes and alternative arrangements were often necessary.

When it comes to housing, precarious workers have no choice but to rent or to live in the family home. Those working in non-standard employment are unlikely to be approved for a mortgage, while renting in the private market has become prohibitively expensive.

TASC Director Dr Shana Cohen commented: “Precarious work has affected people of all ages and in a range of occupations. Whereas insecurity was once only associated with unskilled and low wage work, now increasing numbers of highly skilled people are locked into insecure employment. In this respect, the sheer extent of precarious work is of major concern.”

Photo: Dr Alicja Bobek (left), Senator Alice Mary Higgins and Dr Sinead Pembroke (right). (Pic: Lensmen)