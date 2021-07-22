Donnybrook Fair Plans Dundrum Store

22 Jul 2021 | 02.56 pm

Grocer Donnybrook Fair is to open a new 990 sq m shop, restaurant and bar in Dundrum Town Centre.

The foodhall, restaurant and bar will be located in Pembroke Square (pictured), the redevelopment of a section of the retail centre completed late last year and devoted to restaurants, cafés and food service.

Managing director Des O’Mahony said: “We are delighted to be bringing Donnybrook Fair to Dundrum Town Centre in the next few months. This new landmark location will be our sixth store and will deliver an entirely new level of food experience, both in terms of retail and dining, to our valued customers.

“This exciting new chapter provides us with a platform to expand and extend the range of premium produce and services that Donnybrook Fair is renowned for.”

Dundrum Town Centre director Don Nugent added: “We are very excited to be expanding our food and beverage portfolio by welcoming a well-established Irish food retailer like Donnybrook Fair. This new store promises to offer a unique and fantastic customer experience for every type of foodie and we can’t wait for the big reveal later this year.”