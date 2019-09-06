Need To Know: Non Performing Residential Loans

06 Sep 2019 | 11.51 am

The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland has collated the latest data relating to non-performing loans (NPLs) secured on principal private dwellings.

The banks lobby group claims that NPL sales by banks to vulture funds “is delivering workable solutions for lenders and borrowers alike”.

• A bank loan is considered non-performing when more than 90 days pass without the borrower paying the agreed instalments or when there are indications that the borrower is unlikely to repay the loan.

• Out of 726,000 private residential mortgage accounts for principal dwellings held in the Republic of Ireland, 43,600 (6%) accounts are in arrears of more than 90 days.

• In March 2019, there were 28,000 accounts in arrears over 720 days, accounting for 45 per cent of all accounts in arrears, and at €2.4 billion represented 88 per cent of arrears balances outstanding.

• 117,000 mortgage accounts were categorised as restructured at end-March 2019, of which 86 per cent were deemed to be meeting the terms of their arrangement, on average.

• Since September 2009, a total of 9,500 home owners have lost possession of their homes – 3,140 by court order and 6,370 by voluntary surrender.

• According to Standard & Poor’s, the full legal process for repossession can typically take 42 months in Ireland, longer than in other European countries such as the UK (18), Denmark (18), Norway (18), Sweden (18), Finland (24), The Netherlands (24), Austria (30) and Germany (30).

• Banks in Ireland have reduced their NPL ratios from 14.6% of total loans in June 2016 to 5% of the total in March 2019.

• As of March 2019, non-bank entities hold more residential NPLs compared to banks in Ireland, €5.9 billion in banks vs. €7 billion in non-bank entities.

• Where a loan is sold to a vulture fund, existing arrangements with borrowers are honoured until the agreed term of the arrangement comes to an end. Borrowers may then be offered a different arrangement within the MARP framework.

• Central Bank data shows that during first quarter of 2019 non-bank entities repossessed 30 PDH properties, and the total number of repossessed PDH properties by non-bank entities stood at 365.

• A total of 127 properties were taken into possession by banks during the first quarter of 2019, of which 89 were voluntary surrender. Lenders were in possession of 1,440 PDH properties at end-March 2019.

• As of end of June 2019, a total of 4,710 cases have been submitted under the Mortgage To Rent scheme where 530 cases were completed, 1,060 are being progressed, and 3,130 were deemed ineligible or terminated during the process.

Diarmuid Kelly, chief executive of Brokers Ireland, which represent, 1,250 member firms, said the consequence of lenders not writing down debt is that new and existing mortgage holders have been paying the price in substantially higher interest rates than their euro area counterparts.

Brokers Ireland has repeatedly called for lenders to separate the unwilling to pay from those who are unable to pay and write down debt in the case of the latter.

“With higher than average interest rates in Ireland we’re seeing the consequences of not dealing adequately with arrears. New mortgage borrowers and those in deep arrears are paying the price for the inability to deal effectively with the arrears situation,” Kelly stated.