Need To Know: Buying Online From UK Vendors

06 Jan 2021 | 11.51 am

All goods imported from a non-EU country including Britain but excluding Northern Ireland from 1 January 2021 are subject to customs formalities and are assessed for Customs Duty and VAT.

Depending on the type of goods and their value, they may be subject to charges, including customs duties, VAT and excise duties. Excise Duty is payable on alcohol and tobacco products and is separate from Customs Duty.

The general rules and associated values are:

• No additional charges when buying something for €22 or less. From January 1st consumers will pay neither Customs Duty nor VAT if the value of goods (including shipping, delivery, insurance and handling charges) is €22 or less.

However from 1 July 2021 consumers will have to pay VAT on all items, irrespective of the value as changes in EU VAT rules around e-Commerce will come into force then.

• VAT is payable when buying something for more than €22. Consumers will have to pay VAT if the value of goods (including shipping, delivery, insurance and handling charges) is more than €22.

• Where UK VAT has been charged on the purchase of goods, Irish VAT will still apply when the good is imported into Ireland. If an Irish consumer is charged UK VAT, a refund of such VAT should be sought by the consumer from the supplier.

• Customs and VAT are payable when buying something for more than €150. Consumers will have to pay Customs Duty and VAT if the value of goods (excluding shipping, delivery, insurance and handling charges) is more than €150.

• Only goods of proven UK origin are tariff free.