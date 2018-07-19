Need To Know About Customs Checks

19 Jul 2018 | 10.37 am

Chartered Accountants Ireland and the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales have published a new briefing to assist Irish and UK businesses prepare for customs checks and controls that they could face after Brexit.

Taking The Lead provides easy-to-follow guidance on how the EU customs system works, how customs duties are paid, and also helps with understanding of supply chain challenges and other barriers to trade which they are very likely to face after Brexit.

Brexit will mean a very different landscape for trade between the UK and the other EU Member States. First and foremost, the UK will become a third country for the purposes of customs duties and this will have implications for all EU Member States and the UK. In the absence of any further agreements, customs controls will be operated on trade between the UK and the EU following the UK’s exit from the EU Customs Union. This means there could be customs declarations, border checks, tariffs, quotas and different VAT arrangements.

• Download Taking The Lead

Brexit could therefore necessitate new trade arrangements for businesses across the UK and Ireland, as well as creating new requirements to pay customs duties. Businesses will need to look at their supply chains and establish exactly how Brexit will affect them and what actions they need to take in order to prepare.

Feargal McCormack (pictured), president of Chartered Accountants Ireland, commented: “Business need to get serious about Brexit now. Given the outcomes of the negotiations so far, a no-deal Brexit is a realistic prospect, and traders need to examine their supply chains, look at their cash flow and get up date customs knowledge in order to deal with a potentially hazardous trading landscape. This guide will go a long way in helping to do this.”

McCormack added that the report has a focus on goods, not services, and is designed primarily to help chartered accountants and the businesses they advise by outlining what the trading landscape might look like after Brexit. It examines how the EU customs system works and discusses the customs and VAT frameworks that might be in place in the UK and Ireland after Brexit.

The report also considers the supply chain challenges and barriers to trade which businesses in Ireland and the UK might face. It does not consider the impact of Brexit on other areas, for example tax, audit and citizen’s rights.