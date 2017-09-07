Need To Know: Irish Horse Racing & Breeding

07 Sep 2017 | 11.31 am

Everything you need to know about the economic importance and the finances of horse racing and horse breeding in Ireland has been collated in a new report prepared by Deloitte for Horse Racing Ireland.

Alan Switzer, Director at Deloitte, commented: “Our research identifies that breeding and racing activities in Ireland are the most prominent and important of any country on a per capita basis, having 50 thoroughbred horses per 10,000 people – many multiples more than most racing nations.

“Ireland was second only to the USA as the biggest seller of bloodstock at public auctions in 2016 by value, and more than 20% of the top 100 Flat horses in the world were Irish bred.”

• Download Economic Impact of Irish Breeding and Racing 2017

HRI commissioned the report to buttress its case for more state funding. Chairman Joe Keeling stated: “The most important issue that needs to be addressed is to put in place a long-term and sustainable funding structure for the industry which can allow it to be developed to its fullest potential, increasing both the economic and social dividend for the country.”

Deloitte partner Alan Flanagan added: “The global nature of racing brings competition between the top racing nations for owners, breeders and horses. It is therefore important that the Irish breeding and racing industry continues to invest in its infrastructure, whether that is continuing the programme of capital investment in racecourses, ensuring prize money remains competitive, the education and development of its skilled workforce or retaining high class bloodstock, particularly stallions, in Ireland. ”

Owners are estimated by Deloitte to have incurred gross expenditure of €162m in 2016 on the c.8,600 horses in training in Ireland at some point, equating to an average annual cost of €18,800.

Total prize money of €57m was paid out in 2016, less than the amount paid in 2008. Prize money comes from three main sources, the biggest being HRI’s contribution of €36m (i.e. taxpayers), followed by owners’ entry fees ( 25%) and commercial contributions.

The Deloitte report speculates that an anticipated increase in British prize money in 2017/18 will erode the competitive advantage Ireland currently has in terms of higher prize money for the majority of races, which is already somewhat diluted by it being harder to win races in Ireland, says the report. “It is therefore more important than ever that all parties in the industry play a role in increasing the number of owners, including trainers and racecourses,” the report states.