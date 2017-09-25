25 Sep 2017 | 09.53 am

Would you like to move into a Project Management role? Are you currently working as a PM and want to take your career to the next level? Does your organisation need a more structured approach to how it manages change? Then you need to get PRINCE2 accredited and learn the PRINCE2 methodology. Chris Lamph from Knowledge Tree training, an Axelos accredited PRINCE2 training provider, explains why

PRINCE2 (an acronym for PRojects IN Controlled Environments) is a methodology used in project management. PRINCE2 is used extensively by the Irish and UK governments as well as private organisations. The PRINCE2 method is open source and offers best practice guidance on project management.

PRINCE2 is the most sought-after project management qualification in the UK and Ireland. Axelos released the most recent update in 2017, the biggest change in PRINCE2 since 2009.

A Stepping Stone to Project Management

PRINCE2 certification is widely regarded as a necessary qualification to securing a role in project management and a mandatory requirement to run a PRINCE2 project as a Project Manager. The best thing about it is there are no prerequisites to taking the PRINCE2 Foundation course. So, if you are a business SME, developer, tester or analyst that wants a change, this is the course for you.

Although it is widely used within software development, it is employed in a range of other industries too, such as construction, utilities, telecoms and the charity sector. Essentially, any organisation or industry that runs projects or needs to manage organisational change effectively should utilise PRINCE2.

Two levels – PRINCE2 Foundation and PRINCE2 Practitioner

PRINCE2 Foundation certification would generally be the first formal project management qualification people receive on their professional development path. The Foundation level will give you an excellent basic understanding of the PRINCE2 methodology and is aimed at people that wish to participate in a project or are affected by project change within an organisation. It is centred on knowledge-based learning to get you familiar with basic PRINCE2 principles and concepts.

The Practitioner level of the course is designed to help you apply the knowledge learnt at foundation level to progress as a PRINCE2 project manager or senior project participant. Passing the foundation level exam is a prerequisite to sitting the practitioner course and exam. Even if you never need to run a project as the PM, taking the practitioner level is invaluable as it will help you apply your knowledge.

Earn More Money

Increased job prospects are only one reason why you should get PRINCE2 certified, of course. There is also the financial benefit as you increase your skill set and your worth in the marketplace.

PRINCE2 certification could make a huge difference to your monthly income, as companies tend to reward PRINCE2 project managers far more highly than those who have not yet taken a professional PM training course. Project management roles in Dublin can pay over €450 per day and over £600 in London per day for contract roles in some of the large software houses or banks.

So, you may pay around €1,200 in Dublin or £1,000 for a PRINCE2 Training course in London (combined F&P course), but it is an investment in yourself and your future, which you cannot put a price on.

If you are in the Republic of Ireland, you should also look at PRINCE2 courses in Belfast, as you could save yourself some money with the exchange rate and lower cost base in Northern Ireland.

Increased Confidence in Work and Adopting Global Best Practice

Excluding the boost to your CV and increased salary, our delegates tell us that the biggest benefit of taking our PRINCE2 Training course was an automatic increase in their confidence levels in work. They felt more confident about what they were doing, how they were communicating with stakeholders and comfort with how the project was structured.

Classroom-based Learning is Best

You may think that you could just sit the exams, do some self-study or take an e-learning course just to gain the knowledge, but this is a false economy. You will learn a tremendous amount from a qualified and experienced instructor, as well as personal experiences from the other people on your course. We have found that a good number of delegates is around 10-15, so you get varied experiences from your peers but small enough that you get sufficient personal tutor attention.

Do your Homework on Accredited PRINCE2 Training Providers

Classroom training is the best option for getting PRINCE2 certified but be careful what training provider you choose, as some are better than others. Read our detailed article on choosing a good PRINCE2 provider and what to look for. It covers things like looking at online reviews, class sizes, training venues and asking for sample course material.

Busy During the Week? Don’t Want your Boss to Know you are Taking a PRINCE2 Course?

If you are busy midweek or if you do not want to raise any red flags in work indicating you are trying to move roles, a weekend course is a good option. Some providers do offer evening classes too, but we do not think PRINCE2 is something you can dip in and out of for a couple of hours every week.

A PRINCE2 weekend course is intense, but it is four full days, and you have a week in between to review the material from the first weekend’s work. The first weekend focuses on the foundation level and the second weekend covers the practitioner level, with exams on both Sunday afternoons.

So what are you waiting for? Take action and progress your career with PRINCE2!