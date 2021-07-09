Need A Non-Executive Director?

09 Jul 2021 | 08.26 am

Board Excellence has launched a new arm to the business with an Non-Executive Director search service.

Managing partner Kieran Moynihan stated: “Many companies are aware of the benefits of having independent board directors, but the process of finding directors can seem intimidating.

“Our new service provides a cost-effective solution, supporting companies at every stage of the process, from understanding what the company is looking for in a director, identifying high-calibre candidates, managing the interview/shortlisting process, right through to preparing the offer package.”

The days of jobs for the boys are gone, he added. “Today’s board members are strategically chosen based on specific areas of expertise, leadership and management experiences, integrity and a deep ‘commitment to do the right thing’ for the organisation,” said Moynihan.

“As the core of Board Excellence’s business is board evaluations and training, we know first-hand what good looks like in terms of a board director, the importance of the right fit with the board and executive team, and who will add significant value to the board and company.

“All Board Excellence partners are experienced directors and former senior executives themselves, so we have a deep practical understanding of boards and their dynamics.”

Athleisure brand Gym+Coffee recently appointed John Tracey as board chairman with the help of the Board Excellence service.

Chief executive Niall Horgan commented: “Board Excellence connected us with some fantastic individuals, who all would have been suitable for our board. What was most impressive was that they understood our brand and business and matched our passion to find the right board members to help the business grow.”

The search service will be led by partner Anne-Marie Taylor.

Suitable candidates who would like to be considered for board appointments can contact her at annemarie@boardexcellence.ie.

Photo (l-r): Gym+Coffee chairman John Tracey, Anne-Marie Taylor, Niall Horgan and Kieran Moynihan. (Pic: Photocall Ireland)