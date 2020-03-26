NDRC Picks Six For Startup Accelerator

26 Mar 2020 | 07.57 am

The latest cohort of digital startups on the NDRC’s accelerator programme have begun with a crash course in remote working, due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially based in the NDRC’s Dublin 8 office, the six startups are now working remotely with the agency’s team.

Ventures in the latest NDRC accelerator programme will see up to €130,000 – of which €100,000 is cash – invested in each.

With a focus on digital startups across multiple industry sectors, NDRC’s portfolio is now enhanced with businesses providing solutions for healthcare, hospitality and financial services.

Ben Hurley (pictured), CEO of the NDRC, said that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced his organisation to tailor its approach for the accelerator programme.

“Given what is going on in the world right now, there has perhaps never been quite such a challenging time to develop a nascent business, and yet it is also clear that digital technology has a major role to play in future solutions for the benefit of society and the economy,” Hurley added.

“Focus is key, now. NDRC will be working alongside each of these companies to help them navigate their way to growth.”

The NDRC, which is state-funded, invested in 25 new startups during 2019, while the number of companies in its portfolio is more than 300.

The agency will invest in further businesses later this year, with a second Dublin accelerator programme, as well as programmes in NDRC at ArcLabs in Waterford, on the way.

The six companies taking part in the latest accelerator are:

AIP – This early-stage company offers a plug-in for developers to automate website maintenance.

Animis Labs – The venture has developed a tool to facilitate collaboration across internal teams to augment the customer purchasing experience and sales outcomes.

Champion’s Mind – This is a mental skills/wellbeing platform targeting amateur athletes. The product provides audio guidance for athletes, based on their selected sport.

Lintil – The company provides a solution that enables home buyers to reduce the long and complex property buying process, while simultaneously allowing property search/listing websites add a revenue stream from property buyers by acting as the home buyer’s advocate.

Site Passport — This is a procurement, compliance, and supplier management solution, connecting multiple players in the construction industry supply chain.

Skueeze – A management information tool with a mobile-first approach, designed to help with the day-to-day running of an SME food and beverage business. The platform help users control their inventory, purchasing and profitability.